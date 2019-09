Obituary

Charles Heerlein

1935-2019

Charles Lee Heerlein, 84, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019.

He was born on March 30, 1935 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Charles and Philomena Heerlein. He graduated from Pickett High School in 1954.

Charles married Marie Tarwater On June 17, 1953. She preceded him in death on November 22, 1997.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Survivors include his children, Chuck Heerlein, Cindy Baldon (Bill), Chris Heerlein (Yvonne); grandchildren, Brad Heerlein (Heather), Eric Heerlein (Denette Pasho), Katie Bootier (Matt), Jenny Baldon (Rick); great-grandchildren, Emori, Remington, Wes, and Will; sister, Betty Stunz, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.