Charles Lewis Fowler Jr.,55, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care. He was born June 19, 1965 in St. Joseph, son of Pauline & Charles Fowler. Chuck enjoyed Nascar, especially Jeff Gordon and the KC Chiefs. Charles was preceded in death by his father, Charles Fowler, Sr., sister, Diana L. Smith, brothers, David, Donnie and Dennis Fowler. He is survived by mother, Pauline Fowler, daughter, Alivia Fowler, son, Charles Fowler, granddaughter, Skylee Belcher, brother, Gary (Helen) Fowler and cousin, James Payne. Mr. Fowler has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Charles Fowler Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.