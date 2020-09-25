Charles Litton

1932-2020

Charles Litton, 88, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

He was born January 28, 1932 in Agency, Missouri to George and Rhoda (George) Litton.

Charles married Susan Abbott May 20, 1982. She survives of the home.

He was a member of South Park Methodist Church, Lay Speaker for the United Methodist Church, and member of AARP. Charles was a past member of Local #460. Charles worked for Affiliated Foods from 1955 to 1994, where he served as Union Steward for 35 years.

He was preceded in death by his son, John Litton; parents, brothers, William George Litton, Thomas Eugene Litton, Paul “Marvin” Litton, James Frederick Litton; sisters, Leola Mae Auxier, Ruth Ann Heater, Maxine Schneider, Rosa Pauline Phipps.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Susan; children, Clarissa McCamy (Steven), Lubbock, Texas, Dorothy Kieber (Robert), Loveland, Colorado, Rhoda Shute (Michael), St. Joseph, Missouri, Rhonda Muncy (Darth), St. Joseph, Missouri, Rochelle Litton (Randi), Denham Springs, Louisiana; 7 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Livestreaming of service (available for viewing up to 30 days), online guestbook and obituary, visit www.meierhoffer.com, to view livestream, click obituary, “tribute wall” & select play.