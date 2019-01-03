Clear

Charles Louis Philippi, 91, of Marysville, KS,

Charles Louis Philippi, 91, of Marysville, KS, died December 27, 2018 at Living Community in St. Joseph. Charles was born May 18, 1927 in Marysville, KS, to Chester and Gertrude (Shanek) Philippi.
Prior to retirement he worked for Peach Tree door manufacturing. When he lived in Marysville he worked for Kinsley Mortuary.
He married LeeAnn Lewis on January 2, 1998 and she survives. Also surviving are a son Don Lee(Sandra); daughter Charlene Steeby (Dennis); nine grandchildren, Brian, Brent, B.J., Abby, Tyson, Anthony, Chris, Tiara, Nicole; seven great-grandchildren; sister Blanche Bestick; brother John Winkler; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Margaret, and a daughter Cindy Adams.
Memorial contributions may be made to Big Brother Big Sister, or to the donor's choice.
Services will be Thursday, January 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph, MO. Burial services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Marysville City Cemetery in Marysville, KS. Visitation begins after 12:00 noon on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

