Charles M. (Mike) Franken December 31, 1949 - August 12, 2019

Bendena, Kansas - Charles M. “Mike” Franken, 69, of Bendena, Kansas passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family and friends.

Mike was born on December 31, 1949 to Andrew W. and Georgia I. (Huss) Franken.

He graduated from Troy High School in 1968 and served in the U.S. Army from 1969-1971 during the Vietnam War.

Mike married his high school sweetheart, Beverly Engemann, on September 12, 1970 in Honolulu, Hawaii, while on R&R from Vietnam. She survives of the home.

He was a truck driver for Crouch Brothers for 9 years and was a driver/office manager for Consumer Oil Company in Bendena for 36 years, retiring in 2014. Mike enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons, grandchildren and friends.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Andrew W. Franken; step-dad, Charlie Scott; father-in-law, Frank Engemann; a sister, Julie Hegarty and brother-in-law, Patrick J. Hegarty.

Additional survivors include: Mother, Georgia Scott; his sons, Jody (Juliann) Franken; Chris (Kimberly) Franken and Corey (Kristin) Franken;

Grandchildren: Emily, Kole, Taylor, Max, Allie, Braxton & Kamryn Franken;

Siblings: sister, Mary Lou (Nick) Theis; brothers, Andrew (Lynda), Kelly (Denice), Joe (Gina) and Tim (Peggy) Franken; mother-in-law, Esther Engemann; aunts, uncles, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral Mass: 10:30 A.M. Friday, August 16, 2019.

At the St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, Bendena, Kansas.

Rosary: 5:30 P.M. Thursday evening at the church with visitation to follow from 6-8 P.M. Friends may call after 12 noon Wednesday, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Troy, Kansas.

Burial: St. Benedict’s Cemetery, Bendena, Kansas.

Memorials: St. Benedict’s Church and NEK Hospice