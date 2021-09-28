Charles Patrick Karns, 70, passed away, September 6, 2021 at the VA Home in Cameron, Missouri.

He was born December 17, 1950 in St. Joseph, Missouri to George S. and Thelma (Haley) Karns.

Charlie was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the US Marine Corps and later retiring from the US Army Missouri National Guard at the rank of Captain. He held many trophies and awards for rifle and pistol marksmanship, on the Governor’s Twelve during the late 70’s and early 80’s. He retired from the Missouri Department of Corrections, but the occupation he loved most was becoming a deputy for Daviess County. He was employed there until 2011, when he suffered a paralyzing stroke.

Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, George and Thelma, and brother, George S. Karns III (Sam).

Survivors: former wife and best friend, Elsie Karns, St. Joseph, Missouri; 2 daughters, Heidi (Corey) Sloan, Cameron, Missouri and Emily Karns, St. Joseph, Missouri; 3 grandchildren, Kate (Brad) Schiermeyer, Mitchell Lawhon, and Ariel Lawhon; 2 great-granddaughters, Claire and Chelsie Schiermeyer; 2 brothers, Dave (Debbie) Karns, Paris, Missouri and Pete (Stacey) Karns, New Hampton, Missouri; 4 sisters, Karen Williams, Ozark, Missouri, Sharon (Gary) Anderson, Lawrence, Kansas, Kathy (Darryl) Allnutt, Chillicothe, Missouri and Laurie (Lou) Dunlap, Holt, Missouri; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be given to the Ebenezer United Methodist Church and/or Missouri Veteran’s Home Assistance League of Cameron.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.