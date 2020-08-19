Clear
Charles Paul "Chuck" Zieber, 63

Visitation: Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM @ First Christian Church. 318 N. Pine St., Cameron, MO 64429. ■ Service: Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 11:00 AM @ First Christian Church. ■ Interment: Cameron Memory Gardens. 10776 N.W. Old Highway 36, Cameron, MO 64429.

Posted: Aug 19, 2020 10:15 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Charles P. Zieber
1956-2020

Cameron, Missouri- Charles Paul “Chuck” Zieber, 63, Cameron, passed away August 17, 2020.
He was born October 19, 1956 in Cameron, Missouri to L.J. and Eldora (Morris) Zieber.
Chuck was a graduate of Cameron High School, class of 1975.
He was a hard worker. He took great pride in his current position as custodian at First Christian Church of Cameron. Chuck said it was his favorite job.
He served as groundskeeper at the Veterans’ Memorial Golf Course in Cameron and was groundskeeper for a number of years at Boynton Beach Parks and Recreation in Florida. Chuck also worked throughout the years at CarStar, Sharps Truck and Tractor, Koch Asphalt, Utt’s Golf Carts, Coop, among others.
Chuck was an avid Royals, Chiefs and MU fan.
He never knew a stranger and always had a story to tell, stories that seemed to get bigger and better every time he told them.
Chuck was a past member of Elks Lodge 2615.
Family was very important to Chuck. He especially enjoyed his nieces and nephews and loved the little ones.
Survivors: his parents, L.J. and Eldora Zieber, Cameron, Missouri; 4 brothers, Larry (Shirley) Zieber, Maysville, Missouri, Allen Zieber, Cameron, Missouri, Mike (Margie) Zieber, Cameron, Missouri and Terry (Jana Wheatley) Zieber, Smithville, Missouri; 11 nieces and nephews and 7 great-nieces and nephews.
Services: 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 22, 2020, at First Christian Church, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation: 9:30 AM- 11:00 AM prior to the service.
Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to First Christian Church of Cameron.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO

