Charles "Pops"'s Obituary

Charles "Pops" Cook, 85, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away on September 9, 2019 at his daughter's home in Westboro, MO.

Charles was born November 29, 1933 in Brookfield, MO to the late Harvey & Faith (Gates) Cook.

He was a graduate of Brookfield High School and served his country in The United States Army Signal Corps. He spent 30 years of his career as a truck driver for Affiliated Foods.

He married Ruby Marie Cheek in Brookfield, MO on June 5, 1953, She preceded him in death in January 1986 after 33 years of marriage.

In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Cook was preceded in death by his sister, Frances and brother, Paul and grandson Charlie Cook.

Charles is survived by; Sons; Matt Cook, Eric (Tina) Cook; daughter, Juli (Roger) Buhman; sisters, Viola Forgerson, Ramah Van Dusseldorp, Clara Bliss; brother; Leroy Cook, 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

He was a member of the Assembly of God, and his passions were hunting, fishing, playing cards and spending time with his family.

Family Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Funeral Service 12:00 PM also at our chapel. Interment with Military Honors will be at Ashland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Mosaic Hospice.