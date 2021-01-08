Charles R. "Bob" Stoll, 80

Charles Robert “Bob” Stoll, 80, of Maryville, MO passed away December 2, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.

Bob was born October 13, 1940 in Maryville, Mo. His parents were Charles and Helen (Brady) Stoll they preceded him in death. He was also preceded by an infant grandson, Nicholas Stoll.

He grew up in Conception Junction, and on December 22, 1962, Bob and Evelyn Blackford were married at the Holy Family Parish rectory in Conception Junction, MO, and they moved to Maryville.

Bob was a bricklayer, and a member of the BAC Local 15. He retired in 2005, and Bob and Evelyn had spent many winters in Arizona.

His survivors include his wife Evelyn, of the home; 3 sons: Rick (Kathy) Stoll, Independence, MO, John Stoll, Maryville, and Matthew Stoll, Maryville; his grandson: Christopher (Rebecca) Stoll, Glenwood, IA, his granddaughter: Amanda Stoll, Independence; 3 sisters: Mary Ann (Manuel) Delatorre, Prospect Heights, IL, Kathleen (Joe) Stiens, and Carolyn (Bob) Westfall, both of Maryville; 2 brothers: Joe (Patty) Stoll, Clyde, MO, and Jim (Betsy) Stoll, Bates City, MO; and several nieces and nephews.

Bob didn’t know a stranger.

He has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. Friends may stop by the funeral home to sign his register.

Due to COVID-19 restriction, there will be a private family Rosary at 2:00 PM, on Monday, December 7, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home. The burial will follow at the St. Mary’s Cemetery, also of Maryville. Masks and social distancing rules inside the building will apply

The family would like to express their appreciation to the Mosaic Hospice, Maryville. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be offered in Bob’s name to them.