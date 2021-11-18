Charles R. Daum, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021.
On December 21, 1928 he was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Charles William and Lottie (Hussie) Daum.
Charles married Vera Marie Dykes on October 16, 1948. She precedes him in death.
He was a member of Savannah Avenue Baptist Church, the American Legion Post 11, and Club 40/8. He retired from the MO Air National Guard, St. Joseph.
He was preceded in death by his wife; son, Ralph E. Daum; daughter, Janet Mae Daum; great-grandson, Austin Welch; sister, Betty Dynes.
Survivors include son, Charles W. Daum; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Daum; one grandchild; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
