Clear

Charles R. Markt, 83, of St. Joseph, MO

Family Visitation Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel Monday, November 18, 2019 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM 3609 Frederick Saint Joseph, Missouri 64506 Funeral Service Wyatt Park Christian Church Tuesday, November 19, 2019 11:00 AM 2623 Mitchell Avenue St. Joseph, Missouri 64507 Interment Maple Grove Cemetery Tuesday, November 19, 2019 East Pine & South Madison Streets Oregon, Missouri 64473

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 8:56 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Charles' Obituary

Charles R. Markt, 83, of St. Joseph, died November 14, 2019. Charles was born April 11, 1936, in St. Joseph, to Vernon Henry and Ethel Marie (Goodhart) Markt.
He worked as a field superintendant for Schultz Electric; retiring after 32 years of service. He was a member of the Army National Guard and I.B.E.W.#545.
Charles married Mary Lou Prussman on October 30, 1954 in Oregon, MO, and they just celebrated 65 years of marriage.
Survivors include his wife Mary Lou; children, Charla Markt, Jana Hughes (Terry), John Markt (Mary), Andrew Markt (Meri); five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, seven sisters, and one brother.
Charles loved to do carpentry work, and designed and built their house. He loved animals and hated to see any animal go hungry. He enjoyed mushroom hunting, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.
Visitation will be Monday, November 18, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Wyatt Park Christian Church. Interment will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Oregon, MO.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
In St. Joseph, we have seen four consecutive days with high temperatures in the 50s and as we begin this new work week, it looks like we will be adding to that over the next several days.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories