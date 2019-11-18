Charles R. Markt, 83, of St. Joseph, MO

Charles' Obituary

Charles R. Markt, 83, of St. Joseph, died November 14, 2019. Charles was born April 11, 1936, in St. Joseph, to Vernon Henry and Ethel Marie (Goodhart) Markt.

He worked as a field superintendant for Schultz Electric; retiring after 32 years of service. He was a member of the Army National Guard and I.B.E.W.#545.

Charles married Mary Lou Prussman on October 30, 1954 in Oregon, MO, and they just celebrated 65 years of marriage.

Survivors include his wife Mary Lou; children, Charla Markt, Jana Hughes (Terry), John Markt (Mary), Andrew Markt (Meri); five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, seven sisters, and one brother.

Charles loved to do carpentry work, and designed and built their house. He loved animals and hated to see any animal go hungry. He enjoyed mushroom hunting, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.

Visitation will be Monday, November 18, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Wyatt Park Christian Church. Interment will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Oregon, MO.