Charles Ray Wilson 74, of St. Joseph, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at a local health care facility.
Mr. Wilson was born on October 28, 1945 in Newport News, Virginia to the late Harry and Mable Wilson.
Graveside interment Friday, November 22, 2019 at King Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel
Related Content
- Charles Ray Wilson 74, of St. Joseph, MO
- Ray Simon, 81, of St. Joseph, Mo.
- Charles Craig Mannschreck , 75, St Joseph, MO
- Randy Ray Wilson, 65, of Camden Point, MO
- Thomas Ray Steidel, 67, of St. Joseph, MO
- Verne Sidney Ray, 94, of St. Joseph, Mo.
- Clarence E. Pixler, 74, of St. Joseph, Mo.
- Lila Jean Gregory, 74, of St. Joseph, Mo.
- Richard D. “Dick” Barmann, 74, of St. Joseph, Mo.
- Richard "Dick" D. Weiser, 74, of St. Joseph, MO
Scroll for more content...