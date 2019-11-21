Clear
Charles Ray Wilson 74, of St. Joseph, MO

Graveside Service Friday, November 22, 2019 3:00 PM King Hill Cemetery St. Joseph, Missouri

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 4:22 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Charles Ray Wilson 74, of St. Joseph, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at a local health care facility.
Mr. Wilson was born on October 28, 1945 in Newport News, Virginia to the late Harry and Mable Wilson.
Graveside interment Friday, November 22, 2019 at King Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel

A weak disturbance will bring a slight chance at seeing some rain or snow on Friday. It does appear most of this will miss us to the south and we are not expecting any accumulation. Highs Friday are in the 40s. Some nicer weather expected for the weekend with sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
