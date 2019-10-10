Clear

Charles Rothganger, 73, Weston, Missouri

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Obituary
Charles Rothganger
1945-2019

Charles Rothganger, 73, Weston, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
He was born December 12, 1945 in Sedalia, Misouri.
Charles married Kay Frances Shutt July 29, 1967. She survives of the home.
He retired from Kansas City Power & Light in 2008.
Charles enjoyed making things and working on the computer with his grandchildren. He could also fix anything and loved rebuilding tractors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Margaret (Mittenberg) Rothganger; and sister-in-law, Linda Rothganger.
Additional survivors include sons, John Rothganger (Janice) and Robert Rothganger (Julie); grandchildren, Aldous and Aksel Rothganger; brother, Johnny Eugene Rothganger; numerous nieces and nephews.
