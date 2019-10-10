Obituary

Charles Rothganger

1945-2019

Charles Rothganger, 73, Weston, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

He was born December 12, 1945 in Sedalia, Misouri.

Charles married Kay Frances Shutt July 29, 1967. She survives of the home.

He retired from Kansas City Power & Light in 2008.

Charles enjoyed making things and working on the computer with his grandchildren. He could also fix anything and loved rebuilding tractors.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Margaret (Mittenberg) Rothganger; and sister-in-law, Linda Rothganger.

Additional survivors include sons, John Rothganger (Janice) and Robert Rothganger (Julie); grandchildren, Aldous and Aksel Rothganger; brother, Johnny Eugene Rothganger; numerous nieces and nephews.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.