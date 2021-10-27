Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Charles Sheldon Lyon, 85

Charles Sheldon Lyon, 85, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away October 15th, 2021.

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 4:26 PM

Charles Sheldon Lyon, 85, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away October 15th, 2021.
Charles was born August 17, 1936 on a farm near Gower, Missouri to Charles Sheldon Lyon and Devona Maxine Spurgeon.
Charles married Anita Louise Allen September 1, 1957.
Charles was a printer by trade, working at the St. Joseph News Press and then at the Mead factory near downtown St. Joseph. He left Mead to run the print shop for the St. Joseph School District until his retirement. He served as president of the local chapter of the Graphic Communications International Union.
Gregarious, outgoing, quick with a joke, Charlie never knew a stranger and while he had many, many friends over the years, he prized his family above all.
Charlie loved to fish, he collected coins, and enjoyed growing flowers, especially fond of Orchids and Amaryllis. He was a faithful member of Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church.
Charles is survived by his wife Anita; his daughter, Tami Martin, and her husband Brent; his son, Sheldon Lyon, and his wife Christa; granddaughter Mackenzie Martin-Fisk, her husband Shayne Fisk, and their daughter Elise Ray; granddaughter Madison Edwards, her husband Blaine, and their daughters Kora and Addy; granddaughter Macy Lyon and her fiancé Dirk Beashore; and his sister Jan Powell. He is proceeded in death by his sister, Joyce Brotherton.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream will be held Friday at 10 A.M. at Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends from 6 to 8 P.M. Thursday at Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church building fund. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Atchison
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Rain is slowly starting to enter our area from the west this morning. The rain will be scattered at first, with the chance for a few thunderstorms. More moderate and widespread rain will take over late this afternoon into the evening hours. Temperatures will remain in the 50s throughout the rest of the day. Moderate to heavy rain will continue overnight tonight into Thursday. Thursday looks to be a pretty rainy day overall with a very breezy northwesterly wind. Conditions look to start to dry out on Friday through the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A cold front will move through the area Sunday dropping our temperatures into the 40s to start next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories