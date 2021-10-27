Charles Sheldon Lyon, 85, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away October 15th, 2021.

Charles was born August 17, 1936 on a farm near Gower, Missouri to Charles Sheldon Lyon and Devona Maxine Spurgeon.

Charles married Anita Louise Allen September 1, 1957.

Charles was a printer by trade, working at the St. Joseph News Press and then at the Mead factory near downtown St. Joseph. He left Mead to run the print shop for the St. Joseph School District until his retirement. He served as president of the local chapter of the Graphic Communications International Union.

Gregarious, outgoing, quick with a joke, Charlie never knew a stranger and while he had many, many friends over the years, he prized his family above all.

Charlie loved to fish, he collected coins, and enjoyed growing flowers, especially fond of Orchids and Amaryllis. He was a faithful member of Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church.

Charles is survived by his wife Anita; his daughter, Tami Martin, and her husband Brent; his son, Sheldon Lyon, and his wife Christa; granddaughter Mackenzie Martin-Fisk, her husband Shayne Fisk, and their daughter Elise Ray; granddaughter Madison Edwards, her husband Blaine, and their daughters Kora and Addy; granddaughter Macy Lyon and her fiancé Dirk Beashore; and his sister Jan Powell. He is proceeded in death by his sister, Joyce Brotherton.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream will be held Friday at 10 A.M. at Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends from 6 to 8 P.M. Thursday at Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church building fund. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.