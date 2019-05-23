Charles Stephen "Steve"'s Obituary

Charles Stephen "Steve" Swymeler, Jr., 54, Hermann, Missouri; formerly of St. Joseph; passed away from cancer on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri with his loving family by his side.

Steve was born on November 17, 1964 in St. Joseph, Missouri to the late, Charles Stephen Swymeler, Sr. and Connie (Younger) Swymeler. He was a graduate of St. Francis Xavier Catholic School and a 1983 graduate of Bishop LeBlond High School. Steve received a Bachelor of Science/Bachelor of Arts in Marketing from Missouri Western State University.

Mr. Swymeler began his career in community affairs and workplace campaigns as Campaign Director with United Way of Greater St. Joseph, his hometown. Steve's career progressed and responsibilities increased when he joined United Way of the St. Paul area, in St. Paul, Minnesota serving as Sr. Manager of Workplace Campaigns, and later as Director of Leadership and Planned Giving. He joined the Community Affairs team at Target Corporation managing their team member workplace campaigning at the national level and year-round relationships with local United Way partners. While with Target, he helped grow their annual team member workplace campaign into the second largest retailer campaign in the United Way system. Steve served as Vice President of Workplace Campaigns for Heart of America United Way and the recently formed United Way of Greater Kansas City. Most recently, Steve was Assistant Vice-President Community Affairs Manager for Wells-Fargo Advisors.

Steve is honored to have been a two-time United Way Worldwide Spirit of America Judge, travelled internationally in the cast of "Up With People" in 1985, and recent graduate of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce Centurions program.

Steve was a member of St. George Catholic Church, in Hermann, Missouri. He was a running enthusiast end enjoyed participating in marathons. He was an avid supporter of the Arts, loved gardening and travelling.

Steve is survived by his mother, Connie Swymeler, of St. Joseph; sisters, Lisa (Mark) Adams, of St. Joseph; Lori (Jim) Sullivan, of St. Louis, MO, Lynn (Bryan) Davis, of St. Joseph; brother, Mitchell (Angela DeRossi) Swymeler, of Kansas City; partner, Scott Donnachie, of St. Louis, MO; 12 nieces and nephews and 5 great nieces and nephews.

Steve was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Mickey & Earl Swymeler; maternal grandparents Clark & Teresa Younger; and his father, Charles Stephen "Steve" Swymeler, Sr.

Memorial Mass 10:00 AM Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Inurnment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Family to Receive Friends 4:00 to 6:30 PM Monday, May 27, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, with a Prayer Service to be held at 6:30 PM Monday.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to St. Francis Xavier Parish, St. Joseph, MO or Precious Blood Ministry of Reconciliation.