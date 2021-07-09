Charles Steven Turner 72, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday June 18, 2021 at home, in Saint Joseph. He was born January 31, 1949 in St Joseph, Missouri son of the late Fern Berniece & Royal Turner. He graduated from Stewartsville High School, and served in the National Guard for 6 years. Charles was a very talented Brick Layer working in the St. Joseph and Kansas City Areas. He loved music, his animals and Casey's donuts. He was one of Jehovah's Witness'. Survivors include: sons, Shane Turner, Phoenix, AZ, and Heath Turner, Grain Valley, MO, daughters, Raquel (Eric) Hopper, St. Joseph, Shelia Awad, and Becky (David) Myers, brothers, R.T. (Karen) Turner St. Joseph, Donald (Sue) Turner, Fillmore, MO, and Byron "Pierre" Sample of Kansas City, MO., sisters, Linda Wilson, Savannah, MO, and Norma (Lee) Wandfluh of Fillmore, There will be a private memorial services on Sunday June 27, 2021. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.
Charles Steven Turner 72, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday June 18, 2021 at home, in Saint Joseph.
Posted: Jul 9, 2021 7:48 AM
Related Content
Scroll for more content...