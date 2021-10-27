Charles T. Brown 96, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at his residence. He was born October 30, 1924 in St. Joseph, son of Mary and Howard Brown. He retired from Missouri American Water Company. Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing, and bowling. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Doris Brown, and wife Telma Nadine Brown, sons, Marlin and Ross Brown, brothers, Harold, William, Howard Jr., Robert, and John Brown, sisters, Jessie Higbe and Elsie Valeu, sons-in-law, Ronnie Miller and Mike Dilts, and grandson, Victor Miller. Survivors include: daughters, Mary Miller of Kansas City, MO, daughter, Linda Dilts of St Joseph, son, Charles "Tom" (Connie) Brown of Creston, IA, his special friend, Marlous, 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.
Mr. Brown has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Graveside Service and Inurnment will be 1:00 pm Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to Traditions Hospice.
Charles T. Brown 96, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at his residence.
Charles T. Brown 96, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at his residence. He was born October 30, 1924 in St. Joseph, son of Mary and Howard Brown. He retired from Missouri American Water Company. Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing, and bowling. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Doris Brown, and wife Telma Nadine Brown, sons, Marlin and Ross Brown, brothers, Harold, William, Howard Jr., Robert, and John Brown, sisters, Jessie Higbe and Elsie Valeu, sons-in-law, Ronnie Miller and Mike Dilts, and grandson, Victor Miller. Survivors include: daughters, Mary Miller of Kansas City, MO, daughter, Linda Dilts of St Joseph, son, Charles "Tom" (Connie) Brown of Creston, IA, his special friend, Marlous, 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.