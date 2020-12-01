Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Charles T. "Charlie" McKenna, 71

Charles T. “Charlie” McKenna, 71, city, state, passed away suddenly at his home in St. Joseph, Missouri on November 27, 2020.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 3:40 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Charles T. “Charlie” McKenna, 71, city, state, passed away suddenly at his home in St. Joseph, Missouri on November 27, 2020.
He was born on February 26, 1949 in Waterville KS to William and Bessie Smutny McKenna.
He was an alumnus of Valley Heights High School and Kansas State University, He was in the first graduating class at Valley Heights and was an avid fan of K-State football and basketball.
He had an extensive career as a grain merchandiser until his retirement from Ag Processors Inc. (AGP) in St. Joseph. Charles loved to share good jokes and stories with family and friends. He was a loyal friend to many and a stranger to no one.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Mike McKenna and his nephew, Tom Kelly.
He was a devoted brother and uncle and is survived by his sisters, Mary Kay McKenna and Betty Kelly (Richard); his brother, Pat McKenna (Kathy); his sister-in-law, Mickie McKenna; his nephew, Chad Barbeck and his nieces, Mary Beth Joy, Kristy Neff, Katie Kline, Karen Braun and Aimee Crenshaw. Charles will always be remembered and is deeply missed by the many who loved him.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 41°
The next storm system is set to move close to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Wednesday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Wednesday we will see a little bit of a warm up with highs in the mid 40's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories