Charles Tillman Goff, 81, Grant City, MO

Charles "Chuck" Tillman Goff, 81, was born April 8, 1938, in Grant City, MO. His parents were Vernon and Dolores Goff. Charles passed away surrounded by family on June 26, 2019.

Chuck attended Grant City High School. While in high school he was active in sports and scouting, attaining the Eagle Scout Award. He attended Northwest Missouri State University and in 1960 he earned a Bachelor of Science in Education and ten years later, he earned a Master of Science in Education. While at Northwest, Chuck lettered in basketball as a guard on the NW basketball team for four years.

Chuck taught and coached in Mound City, Odessa, and Moberly, MO, before returning to Maryville, in 1969 as a teacher at Maryville High School. Throughout his educational career, Chuck taught and coached football, basketball and golf at the high school. He served for over 20 years as the athletic director of both Washington Middle School and Maryville High School. In addition, he served as vice-principal at WMS. Following his retirement in 1997, Chuck became a salesman for Nill Bros. Sports in Kansas City, KS.

On August 7, 1960, Chuck married Nancy Young. Nancy and Chuck taught and lived in Maryville for most of their married years. They were blessed with three children and five grandchildren. After 30 years of marriage, Nancy passed away on May 18, 1991. In 1998, Chuck married Kathryn Wurm. He became a stepfather to Kathy’s three children and seven grandchildren.

Chuck was an avid sports fan. As both a Spoofhound and Bearcat Booster, he regularly attended basketball and football games. He went to many state championship games and attended two of NW’s National Championship football games. He was a life-long St. Louis Cardinals and MU fan.

Chuck served as a high school basketball official for many years.

Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Francis, his first wife, Nancy, his daughter, Kelli Fitzgerald, and in-laws, Byron and Mary Louise Young.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy, of the home; two children: Casey (Jan) Goff of Liberty, MO, Corey (Jennifer) Goff of Parkville, MO, son-in-law, Robert Fitzgerald, Parkville, MO, three stepchildren: Emily (Darrin) Stone Harrisonville, MO, Keith (Holly) Wurm, Parkville, MO, and Meredith (Casey) Green of Fort Worth, TX, five grandchildren: Kelsey Goff, Kyle (Hadei) Goff, Madison Fitzgerald, Brylie Goff, Jadyn Goff, seven step-grandchildren:, Triston Wurm, Ethan Stone, Elliott Stone, Aubrey Stone, Connor Green, Lowen Wurm, Parker Green and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 9-11:00 AM on Monday, July I, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, Maryville, MO. The funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Maryville.

Services are under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts may be given to the Nancy Goff Memorial Scholarship in Chuck’s memory. The Memorial is at Northwest Missouri State University in care of the Advancement Office.

SERVICES

Visitation

Monday, July 01, 2019

9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

First Baptist Church

121 E. Jenkins

Maryville, MO 64468

Funeral Service

Monday, July 01, 2019

11:00 AM

First Baptist Church

121 E. Jenkins

Maryville, MO 64468

Burial

Monday, July 01, 2019

12:00 PM

Oak Hill Cemetery

1649 N. Main St.

Maryville, MO - Missouri 64468