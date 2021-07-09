Charles Turner, 72

Charles Steven Turner 72, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at home in Saint Joseph. He was born January 31, 1949 in St Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Bernice & Royal Turner. He graduated from Stewartsville High School, and he served in the National Guard for 6 years. Charles was a very talented Brick Layer working in the St. Joseph and Kansas City Areas. He loved to sing and had a great voice. Charlie loved his animals, and he had a wonderful sense of humor. He always made us laugh. Survivors include: sons, Shane Turner, Phoenix, AZ, and Heath Turner, Grain Valley, MO, grandchildren, Sidney, Mallory, Chase & Cole Turner, daughter, Sheila Turner Awad, of Tampa FL , grandchildren Summer, Samantha, John and Joseph Awad, brothers, R.T. (Karen) Turner St. Joseph, Donald (Sue) Turner, Fillmore, MO, and Byron "Pierre" Sample of Kansas City, MO., sisters, Linda Wilson, Savannah, MO, and Norma (Lee) Wandfluh of Fillmore. He was cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. His surviving children Sheila, Shane & Heath Turner will hold a private memorial service at a later date where his ashes will be placed TBD.
Posted: Jul 9, 2021 8:07 AM
