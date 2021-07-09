Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Charles Turner, 72

Charles Steven Turner 72, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at home in Saint Joseph.

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 8:07 AM

Charles Steven Turner 72, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at home in Saint Joseph. He was born January 31, 1949 in St Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Bernice & Royal Turner. He graduated from Stewartsville High School, and he served in the National Guard for 6 years. Charles was a very talented Brick Layer working in the St. Joseph and Kansas City Areas. He loved to sing and had a great voice. Charlie loved his animals, and he had a wonderful sense of humor. He always made us laugh. Survivors include: sons, Shane Turner, Phoenix, AZ, and Heath Turner, Grain Valley, MO, grandchildren, Sidney, Mallory, Chase & Cole Turner, daughter, Sheila Turner Awad, of Tampa FL , grandchildren Summer, Samantha, John and Joseph Awad, brothers, R.T. (Karen) Turner St. Joseph, Donald (Sue) Turner, Fillmore, MO, and Byron "Pierre" Sample of Kansas City, MO., sisters, Linda Wilson, Savannah, MO, and Norma (Lee) Wandfluh of Fillmore. He was cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. His surviving children Sheila, Shane & Heath Turner will hold a private memorial service at a later date where his ashes will be placed TBD.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Heat and humidity return to the area today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Today heat index values will likely be between 100-103. Most of today will be dry, but late tonight into the overnight hours, shower and thunderstorm chances will return. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side tonight into early tomorrow morning. Scattered thunderstorms will continue off and on on Saturday, but the risk for severe weather looks to shift to our south. Conditions will slowly dry out on Sunday but a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will still be possible across the area. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Next week looks to start off dry with temperatures remaining below average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories