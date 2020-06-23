Charles Vance Jorgensen, 89

Charlene (Vance) Jorgensen, 89, of Troy, Kansas died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her home.

Charlene was born on June 18, 1930 in Kansas City, Missouri to Charles and Goldie Vance. She lived most of her life in Troy.

Charlene is a member of the First Baptist Church, Troy Lions Club, Garden Club, Historical Society, N.A.R.F.E. all of Troy, and the St. Joseph Bowling League.

She married George Jorgensen, Jr. on October 21, 1950 in Johnson County, Kansas. He preceded her in death on April 19, 2015. Charlene was also preceded by her parents, 2 sons; Eric and Dennis Jorgensen and a grandson, Jesse Lee Jorgensen.

Survivors include; son Mark Jorgensen (Loretta) of Leavenworth, Kansas

Daughter-in-law, Carol Jorgensen of Troy

3 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, June 13, 2020 – 11:00 A.M.

At: FirstBaptist Church in Troy

Visitation: family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the funeral at the church (10-11 a.m.)

Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to either the Troy Ambulance Fund, God’s Mountain or Midland Ministry

Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy in care of arrangements, there will be no public visitation at the funeral home.