Charles Vincent Punzo, Jr

Funeral service at 1:00 PM Friday at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. The family will receive friends from 12 PM-1:00 PM preceding the service.

Charles Vincent Punzo, Jr. passed away at his home on October 8, 2018.

He was the son of Charles and Josephine Punzo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard and great grandson Dylan.

He is survived by his wife Oleta, three sons and two daughters, two brothers,a stepson and several grandchildren.

He retired from Mead Products after 43 years.

