Charles W. "Bill" Kelsey, 89, of St. Joseph, died March 23, 2019. Bill was born April 21, 1929 in Rochester, MO, to Arthur and Maude (Shreves) Kelsey.

He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War; receiving an honorable discharge. Prior to retirement he was a meat cutter for Green Hills, Food 4 Less, and Sack'n Save.

Bill married Dolores Heppard on October 25, 1957 and she survives. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge, VFW, and was very active in the Senior Center. He was the most wonderful husband ever and was known for his dancing.

Preceding him in death were his parents, brother Arthur, Jr.; and sisters, Doris Jones, Dude Gayhart, Violet Wright, and Margaret Simpson.

Services will be Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 12:00 noon to 1:15 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.