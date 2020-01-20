Clear
Charles W. "Bill" Sears, 86

Arrangements are pending at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Mr. Charles W. "Bill" Sears, 86, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the Mosaic Health Center ER, Maryville, MO

Snow showers will start just after rush hour on Monday morning and will taper off in the early afternoon. These will be on the lighter side and will only produce a dusting to maybe an inch. Highs will be in the middle to upper teens with winds out of the north. Temperatures will remain cold through the first half of the week but by midweek we could be seeing a slight warm up and another chance for some wintry precipitation.
