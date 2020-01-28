Charles W. Burris

1938-2020

Gallatin, Missouri- Charles Wayne Burris, 81, Lake Viking, passed away January 26, 2020.

Charles was born, December 3, 1938 in Kirksville, Missouri to Ralph and Marjorie (Minton) Burris.

He was an anesthesiologist, practicing in Missouri and Oklahoma until his retirement.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents and brother, T.W. Burris.

Survivors: Wife, Sheila Burris, of the home; son, Doug Burris, Tulsa, Oklahoma; 2 daughters, Meghan Duty, Gallatin, Missouri and Tabitha Taylor, Tulsa, Oklahoma; sister in law, Donna Burris; niece and nephew, Beth Burris and Chris Burris.

Services: 10:00 AM, Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Visitation: 9:00- 10:00 AM, one hour prior to the service.

Burial in Mt. Ayr Cemetery, Altamont, Missouri.