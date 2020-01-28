Clear

Charles Wayne Burris, 81

Visitation: Friday, January 31st, 2020 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM @ Poland-Thompson Funeral Home. 222 West 3rd Street, Cameron, MO 64429. ■ Service: Friday, January 31st, 2020 10:00 AM @ Poland-Thompson Funeral Home. ■ Interment: Mt. Ayer Cemetery, Altamont, MO.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 10:35 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Charles W. Burris
1938-2020

Gallatin, Missouri- Charles Wayne Burris, 81, Lake Viking, passed away January 26, 2020.
Charles was born, December 3, 1938 in Kirksville, Missouri to Ralph and Marjorie (Minton) Burris.
He was an anesthesiologist, practicing in Missouri and Oklahoma until his retirement.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents and brother, T.W. Burris.
Survivors: Wife, Sheila Burris, of the home; son, Doug Burris, Tulsa, Oklahoma; 2 daughters, Meghan Duty, Gallatin, Missouri and Tabitha Taylor, Tulsa, Oklahoma; sister in law, Donna Burris; niece and nephew, Beth Burris and Chris Burris.
Services: 10:00 AM, Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Visitation: 9:00- 10:00 AM, one hour prior to the service.
Burial in Mt. Ayr Cemetery, Altamont, Missouri.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Savannah
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
After fog across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this morning we did see the sun for just a few minutes today but quickly the clouds moved back into the area and that helped keep our temperatures in the 30's. The clouds will stay with us overnight and on Tuesday with temperatures staying in the mid 30's for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories