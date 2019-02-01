Charles Wayne “Chuck” Davison, 88, of Burlington Junction, MO, passed away on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, MO.

Charles was born in Elmo, MO, on September 11, 1930, and except for his time in the Military lived all his life in the area.

His parents were Wayne Lawrence and Velma Arcille (Neff) Davison and preceded him in death. He was also preceded by an infant grandchild, and his sister Joyce and brother in law, Jim Hagey.

He graduated from the Burlington Junction Missouri High School in 1948. He joined the US Army and proudly served his country as an artillery man on the front lines during the Korean War.

Charles was a farmer his entire adult life. He was a member of the Clearmont United Methodist Church, Clearmont, MO. He was a 63-year member of the Rolla Dicks American Legion Post 315, of Burlington Junction.

He enjoyed watching his grandkids sporting events, and sports on T.V.; showing and going to livestock shows; and attending the grandkids weddings and receptions.

Charles leaves behind his children, Lawrence Wayne Davison, Burlington Junction, MO, and Aneta (Dennis) Murphy, Clearmont, MO; his sister, Judy (Larry) Logan, Bethany, MO; 6 grandchildren, John (Jenny) Davison, Fayette, MO, Megan (Cody) Sprague, Grand Island, NE, Mandy (Dustin) Linebaugh, Powell, WY, Lisa (Ryan) Stahl, Clearmont, MO, Denise (Thomas) Workman, Maryville, MO, and Emily (Shawn) Frueh, Pickering, MO; 15 great grandchildren, Brady, Stetson and Leland Davison, Macy and Kynlee Sprague, Ty, Corey and Shelby Linebaugh, Peyton, Lauren and Charley Stahl, Carson and Henry Workman, and Landon and Jaclyn Frueh, and nieces and nephews.

Private services for family only will be at 1:00 PM, on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The private burial, with full military rites, will follow in the High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo, MO.

No formal visitation is planned.

Memorials are suggested to the Rolla Dicks American Legion Post 315, Burlington Junction, MO.