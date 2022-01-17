Clear
Charles Wesley Welsh, 89

Charles Wesley Welsh, 89, of Turney, MO, passed away December 13, 2021.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 2:49 PM

Charles was born May 11, 1932, to G.W. and Reba (Ellerman) Welsh in Gower, MO.
Charles was a veteran of the US Army. He married Mary Louise Barnard November 13, 1954 in St. Joseph, MO. He worked as an over the road truck driver for many years. After retirement he enjoyed farming. He was a member of the Cameron American Legion, Cameron, Elks and River of Life Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise; parents; and brother, Willard Welsh, sister, Carolyn DeFreece.
Charles is survived by: daughter, Darla (Clayton) Walker, Turney, MO; 2 sons, Chuck (Sandy) Welsh, Nevada, MO, Curt (Char) Welsh, Turney, MO; 3 sisters, Anna Ruth Wuerfele, Stewartsville, MO, Melba June Monroe, Alabama, Reba Jane Lockard, Centerview, MO; 8 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11:00 AM Friday December 17, 2021 at River of Life Baptist Church, Cameron, MO. Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 AM prior to the service. Burial Graceland Cemetery, Cameron, MO. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the River of Life Baptist Church.
For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

