Charles Wesley “Wes” Remington

1932-2020

Charles Wesley “Wes” Remington, 88, St. Joseph, Missouri died Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home.

He was born on June 6, 1932 to Charles Frederick and Nora Gladys (Laughlin) Remington in Lexington, Missouri.

Mr. Remington was a graduate of Central High School, class of 1950, and attended North East State College in Kirkville, Missouri on a football scholarship.

Wes married Patsy Lee Smith on February 28, 1953. She preceded him in death on July 25, 2018

He joined Anchor Serum, St. Joseph, in 1956 as a sales trainee and eventually assumed Presidency. The firm was purchased by Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica. In 1971 he began launching a string of St. Joseph based Agri Health companies. Among them was Med-Tech, Inc. which was later called Tech America Group, Inc., a subsidiary of which introduced the industry’s first genetically engineered vaccines in 1980. Another Subsidary developed the World’s First Canine Parvovirus Vaccine in 1981. In 1984 Wes and his son, Scott, founded Agri Laboratories, the largest animal health distribution network in the country.

Mr. Remington was instrumental in the passing of a federal generic animal health drug bill in 1984. Phoenix Scientific was the first company to manufacture off-patent animal drugs. Phoenix Pharmaceuticals became the marketing company. Wes was not finished; he founded Pet Resorts, Inc., known as Pete & Mac’s Pet Resorts for Boarding and grooming animals.

He and his wife were instrumental in developing the Remington Nature Center, a learning and conference center on the Missouri River in St. Joseph. Additionally, with Wes and Patsy’s leadership, Heartland Health partnered with the Mayo Clinic of Scottsdale, Arizona to establish the Tele Stroke Network in June 2011.

He was the first Recipient of the Kansas City Animal Health Corridor for Life Sciences Achievement Award. Wes received an honorary Doctorate degree from Missouri Western State University, where Remington Hall and Remington Drive were named in his and Patsy’s honor.

Mr. Remington was a member of Wyatt Park Baptist Church, St. Joseph Country Club where he was a former board member, Benton Club, former member of St. Joseph Elks Lodge, No. 49, B.P.O.E; Masonic Lodge; Thirty-Second Degree Scottish Rite Mason; Moila Shrine, past board member of the American Animal Health Institute, past president of the National Animal Health Distribution Association and he was very active with the St. Joseph Metro Chamber of Commerce and Industrial Development.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors: four children, Stephanie Remington-Zoroya, Scottsdale, Arizona, Lee Ann Swartz, Savannah, Missouri, C. Scott Remington, Omaha, Nebraska and Gay Lyn Barwald, Mesa, Arizona; and six grandchildren, Lindsey Freudenberg, Justin Remington, Christopher Remington, Chelsea Barwald, Tristan Swartz and Oliver Barwald; 4 great-grandchildren, Liam and Miles Freudenberg, Hayes Remington and Brooklyn Barwald.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends May Call 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial gifts to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.