Charles William Endsley, 64

Charles William Endsley, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020.

He was born September 10, 1956 in St. Joseph to Charles and Peggy (Covill) Endsley.
Charles worked at Affiliated Foods for many years and then most recently he worked for St. Joseph Transit for 13 years as a bus driver.
He was an avid Chiefs fan and was big into music, Star Wars, Westerns and history. He loved spending time with his family. He also was a lifelong Democrat.
Charles had a big heart and was very generous, always thinking of others.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Bradly Endsley.
Survivors include sons, Erik Endsley and Kalob Sample-Wilson; grandchildren, Tarquin Williams, Cherokee Young and Jaelynn Helton; partner, Cheryl Wilson; sisters, Robin Polsgrove, Wendy Graves (Joe), Lisa Brown (Steve) and Tracy Wardlow; former wife, Kathy Kay Endsley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Simple Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 10:00 to 11:30 A.M., Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Noyes Home for Children.

We had a cloudy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Thursday. Cloudy skies will stay with us as we end the week. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into the weekend.
