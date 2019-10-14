Obituary

Charley E. Watson, Jr.

1923-2019

Charley E. Watson, Jr., 96, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019.

He was born September 30, 1923 in Denver, Colorado.

Charley was a current member of Woodson Chapel Christian Church and former member of 3rd Street Presbyterian Church and Savannah Ave. Baptist Church. He was also a member of Charity Lodge and Boy Scout Master of Troop #7, then later Troop #24.

Charley enjoyed golfing, traveling, painting and was most known for his kindness and generosity.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Genevieve (King) Watson, and 2nd wife, Geraldine (Poe) Watson; parents, Charley and Geneve (Johnson) Watson, Sr.; sisters, Frances Dunn, Ann Cassity; brother, Herb Watson.

Survivors include stepson, Ron Roberts; numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Living Community of St. Joseph or Woodson Chapel Christian Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.