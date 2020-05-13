Clear
Charley Jameson, 55

Visitation: Saturday, May 16th, 2020 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM @ Dearborn Community Center.

May 13, 2020
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Charley Jameson, 55, of Dearborn, MO passed away, Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his home, in the arms of his wife, surrounded by family.

He was born on December 10, 1964 to Henry Lewis and Helen Marie (Williams) Jameson in Smithville, MO. Charley grew up in Dearborn and graduated from North Platte High School.

On July 20, 1991 he was united in marriage to Kim Wilson. After their marriage they made their home in Dearborn.

Charley worked for Johnson Controls for the last 6 years as a forklift operator. He loved truck and tractor pulls and most of all spending time with his family and friends. Charley was the type of man who could make something out of nothing and always willing to do anything for anyone.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Charley is survived by his wife, Kim, of the home; children, Dustin (Jessica) Jameson, Kaitlyn Kaleb, Kalley Jameson; grandchildren, Carleigh, Declan and Bryleigh; brothers, Mike (Nancy) Jameson and Burt (Kristy) Jameson; sister, Charlene Jameson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lantie and Donna Wilson, sister-in law, Michele Mullendore; brothers-in-law, Jeff (Laura) Wilson and Jason Wilson; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Public Visitation: 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Saturday, May 16th at the Dearborn Community Center. (extended time to allow social distancing)

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home.

Skies were cloudy over northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon we started to see a few more clouds and some warmer air has moved into the area. More rain and thunderstorm chances are possible as we head into Thursday.
