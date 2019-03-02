Charlie Castle February 28, 1933 - March 2, 2019

Charlie Castle, 86, of St. Joseph, died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Living Community in St. Joseph. Charlie was born February 28, 1933 in St. Joseph, to Forest and Pansey (Walker) Castle.

He served his country in the U.S. Navy; receiving an honorable discharge.

He was a member of the IBEW for 65 years, working as an electrician for many different contractors. He then was the business manager for IBEW for six years prior to retiring.

Charlie was a member of the Savannah United Methodist Church.

He was generous with his smile and his friendship. He loved being outdoors, especially the family's yearly trip to Minnesota. He was an avid fisherman, but truly treasured his family's time together reuniting at South Turtle Lake. Time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him great pride and joy.

His hobbies included fishing, hunting, and golf, as well as coaching and watching his children's and grandchildren's sporting events.

He married Mary Lou Nold on August 12, 1955 and she survives. Also surviving are children Kirke Castle (Roxie), Kim Morgan (Jason), Kevin Castle (Dianne); grandchildren, Jason (Kelly), Jayme (Jesse), Jarod, Marnie, Max; great-grandchildren Bryson, Hadlee, Cutler, Sadie, Hanna; a sister Beverly June Schneider; other relatives, friends, and loving dog Jersey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Dorothy, and brother Bob.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Noyes Home or to Freudenthal Hospice.

Services will be Friday, March 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.