Charlie De Jong, 87

Charlie De Jong, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

Posted: Jan 15, 2021 2:07 PM

He was born February 17, 1933 in Hull, Iowa to Manus and Etta (Anema) De Jong.
Charlie married Eileen Van Olst in 1956.
He joined the United States Army in 1955 when he was 18 years old. Charlie trained as a nurse practitioner at the Presidio Army base in San Francisco, California. He and his brother, Herman, both served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Charlie had a 20-year career in the Army with full retirement in the 80’s.
He walked at least a mile everyday and loved to read.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Fred, Kenneth, and Arnold De Jong, and brother-in-law, Henry Vis.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Eileen; son, Michael John De Jong (Penny); grandson, Matthew De Jong; siblings, Manuel De Jong (Carolyn), Evelyn Vis, Marilyn Doiron, Corkey De Jong (Jan), Herman De Jong, Esther De Roon (Clarence), sister-in-law, Jean De Jong; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Natural Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

