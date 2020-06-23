Clear

Charlie L. Detwieler, 73

Visitation: Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Posted: Jun 23, 2020 10:33 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Charlie L. Detwieler
1946-2020

Charlie L. Detwieler, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020.
He was born July 1, 1946 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Edward and Irene (Herring) Detwieler.
Charlie married Virginia Swope January 29, 1971. She survives of the home.
He was employed with Wire Rope for 41 years, retiring in 2007.
Charlie enjoyed cooking, camping, fishing and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He was also owner operator of Ed and Irene’s Campground in Big Lake, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Donald Detwieler.
Additional survivors include daughter, Tina Woodcock (Dan); step-children, Brenda Hughes (Mike), Rhonda Norton (Bob), Shannon Hodge; grandchildren, Manuel Vega, Gabby Hook (Dominic); brother, Raymond Detwieler; sisters, Louise Cortner; Florence Stufflebean; Dorothy Horn (Buddy); numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the ASPCA. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

