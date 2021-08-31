Charlotte A. Dunn, 72, of Maryville, MO, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, with family at her side.

Charlotte was born in Meadow Brook, Long Island, NY, on March 21, 1949.

Before moving to Maryville in 1955, Charlotte lived in Florida. She graduated high school from the Mount Alverno Academy, Maryville, MO. In 1968, she married Robert L. Dunn. He survives of the home, Maryville.

Charlotte was an active member and attended St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. She was passionate about volunteering – NOCOMO board member for 12 years, St. Gregory’s church and school, Nodaway County Ministry Center, Birthright Maryvile, and proudly helped start the wish list for St. Gregory’s school.

She sold Avon in the area for over 42 years; receiving the President’s Club award for sales many times.

Preceding her in death are parents, Michael Chapasko and Mary Patricia (Sullivan) Wermelskirchen; sister, Mary Elizabeth Chapasko; brothers, Daniel Chapasko and Lawrence Chapasko.

Other survivors include her daughter, Trina (Tadd) Phillips, Clarinda, IA; her sister Debbi (Kevin) Rankin, Maryville, MO; 2 grandchildren: Cooper and Griffin Phillips, Clarinda; and several nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM, Monday, July 19, 2021, at St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Myrtle Tree Cemetery, Maryville, MO.

A parish and family rosary will be at 9:00 AM, on Monday at the church. The family will receive friends after the rosary until service time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Bram Funeral Home, 206 E. South Hills Dr., Maryville, MO, to help with final expenses.