Charlotte L. Bennett, 87

Services to be held at a later date.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 10:16 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Charlotte L. Bennett, 87 of St. Joseph, passed away February 28, 2020.

Charlotte was born July 28, 1932 in St. Joseph, MO, to the late Charles & Jessie (Chesnut) Clouser. She married William "Bill" Bennett and had 3 beautiful daughters together.

Survivors include her daughters, April (Paul) Edwards and Yvonne (Chris) Heerlein; son-in-law, Terry Hirter; 9 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

In addition to her parents, Charlotte is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Bennett; daughter, Nickee Hirter; and brothers, Charles "Pint" and John Clouser

Charlotte has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. There will be a private graveside service held at a later date.

Family request memorial donations be made to the Frederick Blvd Baptist Church.

A cold front has moved through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday morning bringing with it cooler air and clouds to the area. Temperatures were only in the 50s for highs with a northwest wind keeping us cool.
