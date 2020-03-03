Charlotte L. Bennett, 87 of St. Joseph, passed away February 28, 2020.

Charlotte was born July 28, 1932 in St. Joseph, MO, to the late Charles & Jessie (Chesnut) Clouser. She married William "Bill" Bennett and had 3 beautiful daughters together.

Survivors include her daughters, April (Paul) Edwards and Yvonne (Chris) Heerlein; son-in-law, Terry Hirter; 9 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

In addition to her parents, Charlotte is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Bennett; daughter, Nickee Hirter; and brothers, Charles "Pint" and John Clouser

Charlotte has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. There will be a private graveside service held at a later date.

Family request memorial donations be made to the Frederick Blvd Baptist Church.