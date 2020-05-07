Clear
Charlotte M. Walker, 83

Visitation: Friday, May 8th, 2020 6:00 AM - 8:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Saturday, May 9th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Posted: May 7, 2020
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Charlotte M. Walker
1936-2020

Charlotte M. Walker, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
She was born September 11, 1936 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Charlotte married Douglas Dudley Walker December 27, 1957. He survives of the home.
She was a member of Eastern Star Lodge.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, William and Sylvia Black; brother, William L. Black, Jr. and sister, Patricia Black.
Additional survivors include son, Chuck Walker; sister, Janice Dilly; brothers, Joseph and Loyde Black; numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Bolckow Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

