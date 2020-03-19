Charlotte Mae Karr Sollars, 72, St. Joseph, MO, passed away Tuesday March 17th, 2020, at her home in St. Joseph, MO. She was born January 17th, 1948, in St. Joseph, MO to Irvin and Helen (Kretzer) Karr. She married Steven Sollars on January 21, 1999 and survives of the home.

She worked a LaVerna Village in Savannah for 30 years only retiring due to her health. She loved taking care of her family and folks at LaVerna Village. Many folks at LaVerna called her “Cricket”. She loved spending time with her grandson, Ryan Howard.

Survivors include: her children, Terry Howard of Savannah, Tracy (Anna) Howard of St. Joseph, Ronda Howard of Louisville, KY, and stepson, Steven Sollars II of Savannah; 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Rick Karr.

Visitation and family receiving hours will be from 1:00pm-3:00pm, Friday, March 20, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah, MO. Cremation will follow the services. Memorial condolences can be sent via online at www.breithawkins.com.