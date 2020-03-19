Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Charlotte Mae (Karr) Sollars, 72

Visitation: Friday, March 20th, 2020 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM @ Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. 1010 Highway 71 South, Savannah, MO 64485.

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 11:54 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Charlotte Mae Karr Sollars, 72, St. Joseph, MO, passed away Tuesday March 17th, 2020, at her home in St. Joseph, MO. She was born January 17th, 1948, in St. Joseph, MO to Irvin and Helen (Kretzer) Karr. She married Steven Sollars on January 21, 1999 and survives of the home.

She worked a LaVerna Village in Savannah for 30 years only retiring due to her health. She loved taking care of her family and folks at LaVerna Village. Many folks at LaVerna called her “Cricket”. She loved spending time with her grandson, Ryan Howard.

Survivors include: her children, Terry Howard of Savannah, Tracy (Anna) Howard of St. Joseph, Ronda Howard of Louisville, KY, and stepson, Steven Sollars II of Savannah; 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Rick Karr.

Visitation and family receiving hours will be from 1:00pm-3:00pm, Friday, March 20, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah, MO. Cremation will follow the services. Memorial condolences can be sent via online at www.breithawkins.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 63°
Mostly cloudy skies were found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday and temperatures warmed into the upper 50s and lower 60s. A strong cold front will make its way towards the Midwest on Thursday giving us a chance for showers and thunderstorms and some of the thunderstorms could be on the strong side.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories