Charlotte Maxine Majewski, 91

Charlotte Maxine Majewski 91, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 in a St. Joseph, MO hospital.

Posted: Apr 9, 2021 11:38 AM

Charlotte Maxine Majewski 91, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 in a St. Joseph, MO hospital. She was born December 28, 1929 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Jessie and Joseph Wood. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1948, and she married John Majewski on July 2, 1955. She worked at Noma Lites, Mead Products, and she was a homemaker. She was an excellent cook, who enjoyed flower gardening, going on long rides with dad, going to the ballpark, and loved Royals baseball. She spent many hours doing word search puzzles, but most especially she enjoyed spending time with her family and grandkids. Charlotte was a member of St. James Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by husband, John Majewski, her parents, son, Frank Wood, brothers, Ronnie, Fred, Joe, and little Frank Wood, and sisters, Norma Giseburt and Mary E.Wood-Boeh. Survivors include: daughters, Jenny (Kent) O'Dell and Carol (Kent) Conard of St. Joseph, MO, and Lorie (Andy) DeShon, Fort Worth, TX, sons, Mark Majewski and Eric (Teresa) Majewski of St. Joseph, MO, 19 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Horigan Chapel, Father Joseph Totton Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 pm Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from 6- 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the St. James Catholic Church.

Today will be a much warmer day with sunshine returning helping temperatures back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds will slowly start to build into the area this afternoon into the evening. Rain chances return late tonight after sunset. Rain showers will continue through the morning and early afternoon hours on Saturday before slowly exiting the area. Temperatures will be much cooler on Saturday with highs only reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will briefly warm back into the 70s on Sunday before a cold front sweeps through the area on Monday. Conditions look to stay dry for the beginning of next week but temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs in the 50s and 60s.
