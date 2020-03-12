Clear

Charlotte Puett Prater, 98

Visitation: Friday, March 13th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. 1010 Highway 71 South, Savannah, MO 64485. ■ Service: Saturday, March 14th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. ■ Burial: Fillmore Cemetery. One mile south of Fillmore, MO.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 2:55 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Charlotte Puett Prater, 98, Savannah, MO, passed away Sunday March 8, 2020, at LaVerna Village in Savannah, MO. She was born May 31st, 1921, in Burlington Junction, MO to Charles E. Sr. and Mary (Cochran) Puett. She married Ladrew “Dude” Atkins in 1939 and he preceded her in death in 1969. She married Harlan Prater in 1970 and he preceded her in death in 1998.

Charlotte loved her family and friends above all. She always filled her family get- togethers with music and songs. She was her family’s historian.

Survivors include her stepson, Dr. Phillip Prater (Joyce) of Fort Meyers, FL; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; sisters, Eva Griffey, Mildred Neff, Pauline Buckingham, Irene Fitzpatrick, and Kitty Brooks; brothers, Charles Puett Jr., Bill Puett, Richard Puett, and Harold “Happy” Puett; stepsons Russell and Eugene Prater; grandsons Brent Davis and Storm Huey.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 am, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Breit Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah, MO. Visitation and family receiving hours will be from 6:00pm-8:00pm, Friday, March 13, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah, MO. Burial will be in Fillmore Cemetery, Fillmore, MO. Memorial contributions can be made to LaVerna Village Activities Fund.

