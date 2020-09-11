Charlotte Renee Combs, 33

Charolette Renee Combs

1987-2020

Charolette Renee Combs, 33, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020.

She was born in Chillicothe, Missouri March 24, 1987 to James and Rita (O’Dell) Combs.

Charolette enjoyed listening to music, baking, taking walks with her children, and going to Sonic for milkshakes.

Survivors include children, Keegan, Kameron, Kamilla, Karter, Micheal, Jr., and Ryder; sisters, Mary Lockner, Kim Johnson, Tiffany Grider; brothers, James F. Combs, V, Jacob Leffler, Timothy Grider; step-father, Ricky Leffler; significant other, Micheal Alvarez; 2 step-brothers; and 4 step-sisters.

Memorial Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Calvary Chapel, 1215 Jules St., St. Joseph, Missouri. Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com