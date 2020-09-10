Charlotte Sakellaris 89, of Topeka, KS. passed away Monday September 7, 2020 in a Saint Joseph health center. She was born November 6, 1930 in Hamburg, Iowa daughter of the later Leona & Charles Hildebrand. She graduated from Benton High School and was a homemaker. Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Sakellaris, her parents, brothers, Jim and Charles W. Hildebrand Jr. She is survived by brother, John (Jerry Ann) Hildebrand of St. Joseph, MO. Several nieces and nephews. She will be cremated under care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.