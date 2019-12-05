Clear

Charlotte "Snookie" Ewing, 70

Visitation: Thursday, December 5, 2019 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave. St. Joseph, MO 64506 Service: Friday, Decmeber 6, 2019 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Holsey Chapel ICM 1001 S. 14th Street St. Joseph, MO 64503

Charlotte “Snookie” Ewing, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019.
She was born August 20, 1949.
Snookie married Joseph Ewing September 3, 1969.
She was a member of Holsey Chapel I.C.M. Snookie loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Lottie (Faulkner) Kirby; brothers, Buddy, Buster, Jeep and Butch Kirby; sisters, Laura Hupp, Sylvia Hawkins, Olivia Dye and granddaughter, Bianca.
Survivors include her husband, Joseph Ewing; sons, Joey Ewing, Ronnie Ewing; daughter, Johanna Ewing; step-son, Jeremy Blacketer; grandchildren, Aleeya, Shane, Baby Joe, Breona, Brittany, JaRon, Brashelle, Julius, Seandre, Taliah, Tamia, Raumy, Shonterric, Syier; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Arlene Wilkinson; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Friday, Holsey Chapel I.C.M. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

A quiet weather pattern is expected over the next few days across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. High temperatures will be above normal with highs reaching into the mid 50's.
