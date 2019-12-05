Charlotte “Snookie” Ewing, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019.

She was born August 20, 1949.

Snookie married Joseph Ewing September 3, 1969.

She was a member of Holsey Chapel I.C.M. Snookie loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Lottie (Faulkner) Kirby; brothers, Buddy, Buster, Jeep and Butch Kirby; sisters, Laura Hupp, Sylvia Hawkins, Olivia Dye and granddaughter, Bianca.

Survivors include her husband, Joseph Ewing; sons, Joey Ewing, Ronnie Ewing; daughter, Johanna Ewing; step-son, Jeremy Blacketer; grandchildren, Aleeya, Shane, Baby Joe, Breona, Brittany, JaRon, Brashelle, Julius, Seandre, Taliah, Tamia, Raumy, Shonterric, Syier; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Arlene Wilkinson; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Friday, Holsey Chapel I.C.M. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.