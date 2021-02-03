Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Charron Patrice McDaniel II, 16

Charron Patrice McDaniel II 2004-2021 Charron Patrice McDaniel II, 16, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021.

Posted: Feb 3, 2021 9:48 AM

Charron Patrice McDaniel II, 16, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021.
He was born in St. Joseph, Missouri October 8, 2004 to Charron Patrice McDaniel and Jaime (Moran) Johnson.
Charron loved to fish and be outdoors. He enjoyed family Sunday dinners, vacations at the lake, camping, float trips, the beach, and making TikTok videos.
He was preceded in death by his Nana, Patricia Poland; aunts, Shirley Smith, Dana Okelue; cousins, Braylin Russell, Courtney Newman, and Amiya Briscoe.
Survivors include parents; siblings, Kaylee Johnson, Lakiah Johnson, Keena Edison, Ariann Jones, Ciani and Caleó McDaniel; grandparents, Ella Major, Ronald Harris, James Moran (Pat), Alicia Primm (Bob), nephew, Khalid; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and extended family.
Farewell Services & Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers donations to the family to go towards a scholarship fund in memory of Charron. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 43°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
St. Joseph
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 43°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 38°
Falls City
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Skies are expected to remain clear tonight and into Wednesday morning. Sunshine for much of the area by Wednesday afternoon and that will allow temperatures to warm up into the mid to upper 50's Temperatures will start to cool down as we end the week with highs only in the 30's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories