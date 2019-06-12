Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Chaz Alan Streu, 25, Kidder,MO

Visitation Monday, June 17th, 2019 12:00pm - 2:00pm Poland-Thompson Chapel Service Monday, June 17th, 2019 2:00pm Poland-Thompson Chapel 222 W. Third CAMERON, MO 64429

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 4:46 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Print
Chaz A. Streu
1993-2019

Kidder, Missouri- Chaz Alan Streu, 25, passed away in an auto accident on June 11, 2019.
Chaz was born on August 12, 1993 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Charles Kenneth and Rosemarie Denise (Drope) Streu.
He was a graduate of Hamilton High School, Hamilton, MO and a member of the Polo Masonic Lodge # 232, Polo, MO.
Chaz was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Judith Haupt and maternal grandparents, Bill and Elizabeth Drope.
Survivors: Parents, Kenny and Rose Streu, Kidder; brothers, Christopher (Ashley) Streu, Polo, MO and Cody Streu, Kidder; sister, Cheyenne Streu, Branson, MO; Fiancée, Miranda Jenkins, Kidder; niece, Aziza Streu; 2 nephews, Orion Streu and Jaxton Streu; an aunt and several uncles.
Services: 2:00 PM, Monday, June 17, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 12:00-2:00PM, prior to the service. Burial: Kidder Cemetery, Kidder, MO.
Memorial donations to Poland-Thompson Funeral Home for expenses.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 73°
A few thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. There could be some heavy rain and small hail with the stronger storms. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s this evening.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events