Chaz Alan Streu, 25, Kidder,MO

Chaz A. Streu

1993-2019

Kidder, Missouri- Chaz Alan Streu, 25, passed away in an auto accident on June 11, 2019.

Chaz was born on August 12, 1993 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Charles Kenneth and Rosemarie Denise (Drope) Streu.

He was a graduate of Hamilton High School, Hamilton, MO and a member of the Polo Masonic Lodge # 232, Polo, MO.

Chaz was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Judith Haupt and maternal grandparents, Bill and Elizabeth Drope.

Survivors: Parents, Kenny and Rose Streu, Kidder; brothers, Christopher (Ashley) Streu, Polo, MO and Cody Streu, Kidder; sister, Cheyenne Streu, Branson, MO; Fiancée, Miranda Jenkins, Kidder; niece, Aziza Streu; 2 nephews, Orion Streu and Jaxton Streu; an aunt and several uncles.

Services: 2:00 PM, Monday, June 17, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 12:00-2:00PM, prior to the service. Burial: Kidder Cemetery, Kidder, MO.

Memorial donations to Poland-Thompson Funeral Home for expenses.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.