Cherri Ann "Grandma GiGi" Norton, 67

Cherri Ann "Grandma GiGi" Norton 67, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 in St. Joseph, MO.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 3:14 PM

Cherri Ann "Grandma GiGi" Norton 67, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 in St. Joseph, MO. She was born January 19, 1954 in St. Joseph, MO, and she graduated from Central High School. She loved children and had her own in home day care for many years. She enjoyed the casino, garage sales, spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids, she was a Christian. Cherri was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Norton Sr., son, Cresser Dilley, brothers, Melvin Norton Jr. and Billy Norton, and a sister, Peggy Farris. Survivors include: daughter, Dannielle (Logan) Berry, sons, Danny (Sherry) Dilley Jr., and Shawn (Shelly) Dilley, and a sister, Paula Norton. grandchildren, Krissie, Jessica, Ryan, Danny III, Sara, Mercedes, Savannah, & Dakota, 21 great grandchildren, and 2 more on the way, and a life long friend, John Aldridge.
Graveside Funeral Services and Interment: 2:00 pm Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the Westlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home.

