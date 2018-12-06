Clear
Cherri Ann Norris September 14, 1967 - December 03, 2018

Funeral services will be at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor LeeAnna VanZandt-Nauman, officiating, The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Ms. Norris will be cremated following services. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.

Cherri Ann Norris, 51, of Troy, Kansas, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away, Monday, December 3, 2018. She was born September 14, 1967 in St. Joseph, daughter of Sharon and Lee Norris. She attended Central High School. Cherri greatly enjoyed spending time with her family, being outdoors, especially at the river and gardening and planting flowers. Cherri was preceded in death by father, Lee Norris, mother, Sharon Norris. Survivors include, fiance, Bill Duncan of the home, son, Robert Quimby Jr. of King City, MO, son, David (Jennifer) Taylor of St. Joseph, brother, Bryan Norris, brother, Michael (Johnna) Norris, brother, Randy Norris, sister, Tammy (William) Terry, sister, Virginia Rosenbaum, sister, Angie Adams, granddaughter, Brooke Taylor, granddaughter, Josie Taylor, her beloved cat, Charlie, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

