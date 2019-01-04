Cheryl Ann Bonderer (Walters) December 3, 1947 – January 2, 2019

Cheryl A. Bonderer

1947-2019

Winston, Missouri- Cheryl Ann Bonderer, 71, Winston, passed away January 2, 2019 at her home.

Cheryl was born on December 3, 1947 in Plattsburg, Missouri to James and Betty (Frost) Walters. They preceded her in death.

Cheryl was a 1965 graduate of Plattsburg High School and earned her Bachelors of Education from Missouri Western State University.

She taught elementary education for 27 years with the Gallatin School District, before retiring. Cheryl was a member of St. Munchin Catholic Church, Cameron.

On May 31, 1985, Cheryl married Drury Joseph “D.J.” Bonderer, Jr. in Plattsburg, Missouri. He survives of the home.

Additional survivors: 4 daughters, Lara (Michael) Church, Mindy (Scott) Samele, DeAnn (Mike) Hutson and Lori (Robert) Price; 4 sons, Ryan (Ania) Taverna, Tom (Monica) Bonderer, Chris (Anita) Bonderer and Drury Joseph III (Denise) Bonderer; sister, Lori Colvin; 22 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and multiple cats.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 AM, Monday, January 7, 2019 at St. Munchin Catholic Church, Cameron. Visitation: 4-6:00 P.M., Sunday with Rosary following at 6PM at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. Burial: St. Munchin Catholic Cemetery, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.