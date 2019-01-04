Clear

Cheryl Ann Bonderer (Walters) December 3, 1947 – January 2, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 AM, Monday, January 7, 2019 at St. Munchin Catholic Church, Cameron. Visitation: 4-6:00 P.M., Sunday with Rosary following at 6PM at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. Burial: St. Munchin Catholic Cemetery, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 7:40 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Cheryl A. Bonderer
1947-2019

Winston, Missouri- Cheryl Ann Bonderer, 71, Winston, passed away January 2, 2019 at her home.
Cheryl was born on December 3, 1947 in Plattsburg, Missouri to James and Betty (Frost) Walters. They preceded her in death.
Cheryl was a 1965 graduate of Plattsburg High School and earned her Bachelors of Education from Missouri Western State University.
She taught elementary education for 27 years with the Gallatin School District, before retiring. Cheryl was a member of St. Munchin Catholic Church, Cameron.
On May 31, 1985, Cheryl married Drury Joseph “D.J.” Bonderer, Jr. in Plattsburg, Missouri. He survives of the home.
Additional survivors: 4 daughters, Lara (Michael) Church, Mindy (Scott) Samele, DeAnn (Mike) Hutson and Lori (Robert) Price; 4 sons, Ryan (Ania) Taverna, Tom (Monica) Bonderer, Chris (Anita) Bonderer and Drury Joseph III (Denise) Bonderer; sister, Lori Colvin; 22 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and multiple cats.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 AM, Monday, January 7, 2019 at St. Munchin Catholic Church, Cameron. Visitation: 4-6:00 P.M., Sunday with Rosary following at 6PM at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. Burial: St. Munchin Catholic Cemetery, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
Maryville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 14°
Cameron
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
After a cold start to 2019, warmer air is on the way as we go into the first weekend of the new year with highs in the middle to upper 50's. We are also going to be seeing a lot of sunshine. It's going to be a great Friday and weekend to be outside for any plans you may have!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events