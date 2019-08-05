Cheryl Ann Dunn, 56, of St. Joseph, MO

Cheryl's Obituary

Cheryl Ann Dunn, 56, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born January 27, 1963 in St. Joseph, daughter of Hildred "Fern" & Claude Masoner. She attended Benton High School. Her hobbies included coloring and sewing, specifically cross-stitching. Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Claude Masoner, daughter, Chassity Masoner and grandson, Joshua Mason. She is survived by mother, Fern Hall of St Joseph, daughter, Lacey (Bradley Mason) Masoner, son, William (Nichole) Masoner, daughter, Stefany (Marcus) Kropp, husband, Gene Dunn, the father of her children, William Westcott, 18 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter expected in September and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.