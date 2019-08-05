Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Cheryl Ann Dunn, 56, of St. Joseph, MO

Family to receive friends Rupp Funeral Home Wednesday, August 07, 2019 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 4:24 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Cheryl's Obituary
Cheryl Ann Dunn, 56, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born January 27, 1963 in St. Joseph, daughter of Hildred "Fern" & Claude Masoner. She attended Benton High School. Her hobbies included coloring and sewing, specifically cross-stitching. Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Claude Masoner, daughter, Chassity Masoner and grandson, Joshua Mason. She is survived by mother, Fern Hall of St Joseph, daughter, Lacey (Bradley Mason) Masoner, son, William (Nichole) Masoner, daughter, Stefany (Marcus) Kropp, husband, Gene Dunn, the father of her children, William Westcott, 18 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter expected in September and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Maryville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Savannah
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Cameron
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Fairfax
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
The first weekend of August saw some extremely nice weather but unfortunately the weather will begin to change heading into the work week with rain chances returning to the forecast.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events