Cheryl Ann Moutray, 72

Cheryl Ann Moutray, 72, El Paso, Texas, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away July 14, 2021.

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 2:43 PM

On October 6, 1948 she was born to Charles, Jr. and Elsie (Pope) Moutray in St. Joseph, Missouri.
She was a hard worker. Cheryl was a hairdresser for over 25 years, went to college at Missouri Western State University, then worked for the State of Missouri, later retiring as a Director of Recreational Therapy at Fort Bayrad, New Mexico.
Cheryl enjoyed horses, gardening and sports. She was a fan of the KC Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include children, K.C. Brunner, Braden and Chloe Richey all of El Paso, Texas; sisters, Carolyn Ann Seifert, Elise Reiley and Holly Neal.
Farewell Graveside Services and Public Livestream 10:00 AM, Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The procession will leave from Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

The forecast for tomorrow will be very similar to yesterday: cooler, hazy, and sunny. The hazy sky is a result of the wild fires out to the west of us. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.
